Longport police urge residents to lock their cars after SUV with keys inside stolen Tuesday

LONGPORT — City police on Tuesday urged residents to be vigilant after an SUV was reported stolen when the keys were left inside.
Between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., a gray Ranger Rover was reported stolen near 11th and Atlantic avenues, according to a post on the city police’s Facebook page.
The keys were left inside the vehicle, police said.
Officials reminded residents to lock their cars and be extra vigilant.
The investigation is ongoing, with no other information disclosed.
Police asked residents to report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 609-822-2141.
