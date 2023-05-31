LONGPORT — Police are looking for a car that was stolen Tuesday.
The vehicle, a blue 2021 BMW 750, was taken from the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue about 3 a.m., police said Wednesday in a news release.
Police said they were not divulging more details because the case was under investigation.
Police urged drivers to ensure their keys are not left in their vehicles and to make sure their vehicles are locked.
Anyone with additional information can email Sgt. Quinton Wright at wright_quinton@longportpd.org.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
