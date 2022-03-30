Longport building cleaner accused of stealing money, credit card info

LONGPORT — Police arrested a woman accused of stealing money while cleaning the borough's municipal building Monday evening.
Francesca Gangotena, 29, of Ventnor, was recorded on surveillance footage, police said, and initially charged Tuesday with theft and fraudulent use of credit cards. She was later charged with credit card theft after an investigation found she stole credit card information from borough employees.
Gangotena was released on a summons pending court.
An investigation is ongoing and could produce additional charges, police said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.