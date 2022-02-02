 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local law enforcement helped apprehend Camden County man with drug charges
Local law enforcement helped apprehend Camden County man with drug charges

CAMDEN — Three local law enforcement agencies assisted in an investigation into a Sicklerville man unlawfully selling of several types of drugs, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said Wednesday.

Galloway and Middle township police departments, as well as the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, assisted in an investigation into Jose Colon, 37, of Sicklerville, Camden County.

Colon pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Christine O’Hearn to distributing controlled substances charges, Sellinger said Wednesday.

According to court documents, Colon used names of physicians he worked with to unlawfully issue prescriptions for Oxycodone, Adderall, Percocet, and Xanax, Sellinger said.

Colon, Sellinger said, occasionally met customers in person with a prescription pad to sell the fraudulent prescriptions for cash. He submitted fraudulent prescriptions electronically to pharmacies in exchange for electronic payments from his customers, as well. He also taught his customers how to fill out fraudulent prescriptions, Sellinger said.

Colon could face 20 years in prison and a $ 1 million fine. He is expected to be sentenced June 7, Sellinger added.

