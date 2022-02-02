Local law enforcement helped apprehend Camden County man on drug charges

Three local law enforcement agencies assisted in an investigation into a Sicklerville man accused of selling several types of drugs, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said Wednesday.
Galloway and Middle township police and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office helped arrest Jose Colon, 37.
Colon pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Christine O’Hearn to distributing controlled substances charges, Sellinger said Wednesday.
According to court documents, Colon used names of physicians he worked with to unlawfully issue prescriptions for Oxycodone, Adderall, Percocet, and Xanax, Sellinger said.
Colon, Sellinger said, occasionally met customers in person with a prescription pad to sell the fraudulent prescriptions for cash. He submitted fraudulent prescriptions electronically to pharmacies in exchange for electronic payments from his customers, as well. He also taught his customers how to fill out fraudulent prescriptions, Sellinger said.
Colon could face 20 years in prison and a $ 1 million fine. He is expected to be sentenced June 7, Sellinger added.
