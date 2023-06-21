A Little Egg Harbor Township man investigated for downloading child pornography was found to be growing marijuana in his home after it was raided by authorities Tuesday, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.
Michael Kozdron, 41, purportedly uploaded and downloaded more than 1,000 images of child pornography over peer-to-peer file-sharing software, the Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday in a news release.
The Prosecutor's Office, township police and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations searched Kozdron's home on a warrant.
Authorities found 14 marijuana plants, as well as the lights, seeds, paraphernalia, ventilation and irrigation systems used to grow the drug, the Prosecutor's Office said. They also found a laptop alleged to have been used for sharing explicit content.
Kozdron was charged with distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography, maintaining or operating a drug production facility and possession of more than 10 but fewer than 50 marijuana plants with intent to distribute.
He is being held at the Ocean County jail.
