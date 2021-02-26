Little Egg Harbor woman charged with meth distribution

A 26-year-old Little Egg Harbor Township woman is accused of selling meth out of her home, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

Authorities identified a residence in Little Egg Harbor as being used by Allison Pintye to store and distribute methamphetamine, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.

Detectives on Wednesday watched Pintye meet with a woman, later identified as Kari Scull, 26, of Tuckerton, in front of the residence, Billhimer said. Scull was detained and arrested after leaving the residence and found to be in possession of meth.

Authorities subsequently executed a court-authorized search warrant at Pintye’s home, Billhimer said.

A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of approximately 22 grams of meth packaged for distribution, along with a scale and additional packaging materials, Billhimer said.

Pintye was charged with possession of meth in an amount greater than one-half ounce with intent to distribute, distribution of meth in an amount less than one-half ounce, possession of meth in an amount less than one-half ounce with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Scull was charged with possession of meth.