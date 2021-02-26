Little Egg Harbor woman charged with meth distribution

A 26-year-old Little Egg Harbor Township woman is accused of selling meth out of her home, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
Authorities identified a residence in Little Egg Harbor as being used by Allison Pintye to store and distribute methamphetamine, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.
Detectives on Wednesday watched Pintye meet with a woman, later identified as Kari Scull, 26, of Tuckerton, in front of the residence, Billhimer said. Scull was detained and arrested after leaving the residence and found to be in possession of meth.
Authorities subsequently executed a court-authorized search warrant at Pintye’s home, Billhimer said.
The charges stemming from a Jan. 30 car crash in Little Egg Harbor Township have been upgrad…
A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of approximately 22 grams of meth packaged for distribution, along with a scale and additional packaging materials, Billhimer said.
Pintye was charged with possession of meth in an amount greater than one-half ounce with intent to distribute, distribution of meth in an amount less than one-half ounce, possession of meth in an amount less than one-half ounce with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scull was charged with possession of meth.
Both were released on summonses pending a future court appearance.
Little Egg Harbor and Stafford Township police and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.