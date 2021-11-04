 Skip to main content
Little Egg Harbor residents indicted in drug death case
Little Egg Harbor residents indicted in drug death case

Two Little Egg Harbor Township residents were indicted Thursday in the drug-related death of a teenager, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

David Belk, 45, and Stephanie O'Neill, 44, were charged with strict liability drug-induced death, endangering the welfare of a child, distribution of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of heroin.

On July 3, Little Egg Harbor police responded to a residence on East Susquehanna Drive for a report of an unresponsive 16-year-old boy lying on the floor, Billhimer said in a news release. Officers administered lifesaving techniques upon arrival. The teen was transported to Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford Township, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators with the prosecutor's Major Crime Unit and township police discovered heroin and fentanyl at the residence, Billhimer said. They later determined Belk and O’Neill supplied heroin and fentanyl to the victim. A toxicology analysis showed the presence of both drugs in the victim’s system when he died.

Belk and O'Neill were formally charged Aug. 26. O'Neill was arrested Aug. 26 and released by the court on home detention. Belk was arrested Aug. 27 in Atlantic City by NJ Transit police and has been held in the Ocean County jail since.

David Belk

Belk

 Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, provided
Stephanie O'Neill

O’Neill

 Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Witness: Victim tried to take Rittenhouse's rifle

