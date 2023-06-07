A Little Egg Harbor Township man will spend 15 years in prison for soliciting a 13-year-old in Canada for explicit images later found stored on a device, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

David M. Frew, 42, connected with the teenager over the internet in 2017, asking him over a messaging service for explicit photos of himself, according to a criminal complaint filed by Special Agent Brian Teague of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Last July before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, Frew pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography and online enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual conduct.

Frew was also ordered Wednesday to five years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Frew is already a convicted sex offender, having been charged in Pennsylvania in 2008 with unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a computer after he sent sexually explicit photos or videos to undercover investigators.

Also that year, Frew was convicted in New Jersey of endangering the welfare of children after having child pornography in his possession, according to court documents.

In the latest case, Canadian detectives in Ottawa, Ontario, obtained email records that provided them with an account associated with Frew's name, according to the criminal complaint. Authorities in the U.S. then used the information to track the email address to Frew's home.

A search performed Aug. 9, 2018, recovered a computer, two cellphones and a tablet in his bedroom, the criminal complaint states. Detectives then found the images provided by the 13-year-old had been backed up by their suspect.