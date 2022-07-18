 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Little Egg Harbor man pleads guilty to child porn, enticing charges

Carousel New Jersey courts icon.jpg

A Little Egg Harbor Township man pleaded guilty Monday to receiving images of child sexual abuse as well as tempting a minor to send him explicit photos.

David M. Frew, 41, also admitted attempting to get the minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct over an online messaging service.

Frew is charged with receipt of child pornography and online enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual conduct, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

Frew's plea was heard by U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp. He is expected to be sentenced Nov. 23, Sellinger said.

According to court documents, Frew, in June 2017, connected with the minor through the messaging service and, at his request, had the victim send him sexually explicit images.

Frew was already a registered sex offender based on charges in 2008.

That year, Frew was convicted in Pennsylvania of unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a computer after he sent sexually explicit photos or videos to undercover investigators.

Also that year, Frew was convicted in New Jersey of endangering the welfare of children after having child pornography in his possession, according to court documents.

As a previously convicted sex offender, Frew's enticing charge could lead to a life sentence. Two fines of $250,000 could also be imposed for each charge, Sellinger said. 

