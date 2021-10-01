Little Egg Harbor man pleads guilty to aggravated manslaughter in 2018 fatal stabbing

A 29-year-old Little Egg Harbor Township man pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated manslaughter in a 2018 fatal stabbing, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Kendrick Coley is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 3. The state will recommend a term of 20 years in prison, Billhimer said Friday in a news release.

About 8:15 p.m. May 16, 2018, police responded to a 911 call in reference to a stabbing at a Maplewood Drive home. Officers said a woman at the home directed them to a second-floor bedroom, where they found Richard Pone, 28, of Little Egg Harbor, unresponsive with a stab wound to his left upper chest area. The woman was not identified.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Little Egg Harbor man charged in stabbing death, prosecutor says LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A southern Ocean County man was stabbed to death and another ma…

Pone was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said Coley retrieved a kitchen knife and stabbed Pone in the upstairs bedroom. The altercation allegedly resulted from Pone confronting Coley about an assault against a female at the residence that had taken place earlier.

Officers found Coley in the garage and arrested him, authorities said. He has been held at the Ocean County jail since the incident.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.