Little Egg Harbor man pleads guilty to aggravated manslaughter in 2018 fatal stabbing
Little Egg Harbor man pleads guilty to aggravated manslaughter in 2018 fatal stabbing

Ocean County

A 29-year-old Little Egg Harbor Township man pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated manslaughter in a 2018 fatal stabbing, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Kendrick Coley is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 3. The state will recommend a term of 20 years in prison, Billhimer said Friday in a news release.

About 8:15 p.m. May 16, 2018, police responded to a 911 call in reference to a stabbing at a Maplewood Drive home. Officers said a woman at the home directed them to a second-floor bedroom, where they found Richard Pone, 28, of Little Egg Harbor, unresponsive with a stab wound to his left upper chest area. The woman was not identified.

Pone was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said Coley retrieved a kitchen knife and stabbed Pone in the upstairs bedroom. The altercation allegedly resulted from Pone confronting Coley about an assault against a female at the residence that had taken place earlier.

Officers found Coley in the garage and arrested him, authorities said. He has been held at the Ocean County jail since the incident.

Coley

 Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

