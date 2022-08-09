Little Egg Harbor man pleads guilty to 2020 hit-and-run, officer assault

A Little Egg Harbor Township man pleaded guilty Monday to driving drunk and leaving the scene of an accident when his car hit a bicyclist in Long Beach Township in April 2020, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.

John Madden, 43, is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 30. Prosecutors will seek a three-year prison term, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Madden also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, a charge stemming from an unrelated shoplifting incident. The state will seek an 18-month sentence for the assault charge, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The sentences would be served concurrently, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The crash happened April 8, 2020, along Long Beach Boulevard. Daniel Bogacz, 63, of Beach Haven, was riding his bike north when Madden's Jeep Liberty struck him from behind. Madden then made a U-turn, fleeing the scene.

Bogacz was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, where he was treated and released.

Authorities arrested Madden later that day, taking him to Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford Township, where he was ordered to provide a blood sample. Tests revealed he had a blood-alcohol level of .245%, more than three times over the .08% legal limit, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Madden also had a run-in with the law April 4, 2020, when he pushed an off-duty state park police officer at a convenience store on Mathistown Road in Little Egg Harbor, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The officer was approached by a store manager who said they witnessed Madden trying to shoplift. The officer intervened before police arrived, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Despite Madden's attempt to fight apprehension, he was detained by the off-duty officer before township police arrived.

Madden was then taken to the Ocean County jail and released afterward, the Prosecutor's Office said.