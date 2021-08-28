 Skip to main content
Little Egg Harbor man arrested in drug-induced death of 16-year-old
Little Egg Harbor man arrested in drug-induced death of 16-year-old

Authorities on Friday arrested a Little Egg Harbor Township man wanted in the drug-induced death of a local teen.

David Belk, 45, was found in Atlantic City and arrested by NJ Transit police, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Little Egg Harbor police Capt. James Hawkins said in a news release. He was sent to the Ocean County jail pending a detention hearing. 

Belk was charged Thursday with strict liability drug induced death, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of heroin. Additionally, at the time of his apprehension, Belk was found to be in possession of heroin and was charged accordingly, Billhimer said.

On July 3, Little Egg Harbor police were summoned to a home on East Susquehanna Drive for a report of an unresponsive 16-year-old boy lying on the floor. After officers administered lifesaving techniques, the teen was transported to Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, where he was pronounced dead, Billhimer said.

Authorities determined Belk and Stephanie O’Neill, 44, of Little Egg Harbor, supplied heroin and fentanyl to the victim. Based on a toxicology analysis, the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the heroin and fentanyl found in the victim’s system was the cause of his death.

O’Neill was arrested Thursday on the same charges as Belk and is being held in the Ocean County jail pending a detention hearing.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Little Egg Harbor Township police, Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office, NJ Transit Police, Atlantic City police and Ocean County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation.

082821-pac-nws-belkmug.jpg

Belk

 Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, provided
