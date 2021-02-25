 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linwood police say male destroyed roadside memorial for drunken-driving victim
0 comments
top story

Linwood police say male destroyed roadside memorial for drunken-driving victim

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINWOOD — Someone destroyed the roadside memorial dedicated to a Somers Point teen who was killed by a drunken driver in 2004, police said Thursday.

At 6:04 p.m. Wednesday, police received a call of a suspicious male damaging the memorial at New Road and Seaview Avenue, the department posted on Facebook. Officers arrived at the scene and saw that the memorial to Nickolas Marvel was destroyed.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Based on statements from a witness that were corroborated by two off-duty Linwood police sergeants who passed through the area at the time, a suspect was located and identified, police said. Criminal charges are pending.

Marvel, 18, died Nov. 16, 2004, after he was hit by a drunken driver while walking with friends along New Road. His mother, Donna, maintained the memorial at the site of the incident for years.

Police thanked local businesses they say reached out to Donnah Marvel with emotional and financial support.

Anyone with additional information about the case can call police at 609-927-5252.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News