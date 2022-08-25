Linwood man sentenced to 364 days in jail after pleading guilty to animal cruelty charges

A 24-year-old Linwood man was sentenced Wednesday to 364 days in Atlantic County Jail after pleading guilty to third-degree animal cruelty charges.

Kyle Blythe was initially charged following an investigation by the Linwood Police Department in December 2020.

Blythe will also have to serve five years probation following his release and will not be permitted to own or co-domicile with any animals as a condition of his probation, according to the sentence handed down by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Pamela D’Arcy.

The investigation started after police were contacted by staff at the Absecon Veterinary Hospital after Blythe’s 4-month-old Pitbull puppy, Dolce, was treated for severe head trauma and presented with numerous signs of blunt force trauma to her head and body, authorities said.

Dolce later died as a result of her injuries. After a further investigation, police determined that Blythe had become angry with Dolce after she chewed up some of his clothing and then beat her, causing severe brain injuries which led to her death.