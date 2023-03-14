CAMDEN — A former pharmaceutical sales representative on Tuesday admitted his role in a healthcare fraud scheme that defrauded the state and local insurance programs by getting kickbacks for unnecessary prescriptions.

Vincent Tornari, 49, of Linwood, plead guilty in a virtual hearing before New Jersey District Court Judge Robert B. Kugler to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna said.

Tornari was previously charged along with Dr. Brian Sokalsky, 44, of Margate and a former nurse practitioner Ashley Lynons-Valenti, 66, of Swedesboro, Gloucester County, in June 2020.

Lyons pleaded guilty on Feb. 28 for healthcare fraud conspiracy, Khanna said.

Tornari faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He is scheduled for on July 25.

Sokalsky is taking his charges to trial, which is scheduled to start on April 24.

Tornari's plea is the latest in a slew of charges that arose in 2017, when Margate was subpoenaed for its employee's health insurance information.

The scheme, in which more than 45 people have been charged, worked by targeting holders of state-funded health insurance programs.

The conspirators would use prescriptions for compound medications, which are those not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and made by a pharmacist for specific needs, to receive thousands of dollars generated from the orders.

Investigators have said the conspiracy cost the program roughly $50 million.

Tornari’s company had an agreement with a compounding pharmacy in Pennsylvania to receive 50% of the insurance reimbursement for prescriptions that were arranged by him and those working with him, such as Mark Bruno, 48, of Northfield, who pleaded guilty on Dec.16, 2019, to health care fraud conspiracy and obstruction of justice, Khanna said, citing court records.

Tornari then paid Bruno 20 percent of that amount.

Tornari and Bruno approached Sokalsky, assuring he'd sign off on prescriptions provided by the pharmacy. Sokalsky, in turn, would be paid cash and other remuneration.

Sokalsky prescribed the medications to people Bruno paid cash to agree to receive the medications, without a medical reason for them. Sokalsky then billed insurance plans for patient visits for the people Bruno directed to his medical practice.

Sokalsky also prescribed the medications to his existing patients, as opposed to other medications or no medications at all, as a means of profiting for Tornari, Bruno, and himself. When insurance stopped covering certain ingredients in the medications, Tornari and Bruno informed Sokalsky that he needed to authorize new prescriptions.

Sokalsky then did so, oftentimes without seeing the individual for a follow-up visit or informing the person of the change in medication.

The fraudulent prescriptions cost insurers over $541,000, and Tornari personally received more than $359,000 through the scheme.