 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lighthouse Plaza trespasser arrested with loaded handgun, Atlantic City police say
0 comments

Lighthouse Plaza trespasser arrested with loaded handgun, Atlantic City police say

{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Monday after trespassing at the Lighthouse Plaza Apartments with a loaded gun, police said Wednesday.

At 9:04 p.m. Monday, Officers Auttika Taing and Corey Treadway responded to Lighthouse Plaza, in the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue, for a report of a man trespassing, police said in a news release. He was identified as 19-year-old Oscar Euceda, who was previously evicted. The officers found him hiding behind a washing machine in an 18th floor laundry room.

When Euceda refused to cooperate and exit the room, the officers moved in and detained him with his hands in his pocket, police said. When they removed his hand, they found the loaded handgun.

Euceda was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: J&J pause shows safety system is working

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News