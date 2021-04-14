Lighthouse Plaza trespasser arrested with loaded handgun, Atlantic City police say

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Monday after trespassing at the Lighthouse Plaza Apartments with a loaded gun, police said Wednesday.
At 9:04 p.m. Monday, Officers Auttika Taing and Corey Treadway responded to Lighthouse Plaza, in the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue, for a report of a man trespassing, police said in a news release. He was identified as 19-year-old Oscar Euceda, who was previously evicted. The officers found him hiding behind a washing machine in an 18th floor laundry room.
When Euceda refused to cooperate and exit the room, the officers moved in and detained him with his hands in his pocket, police said. When they removed his hand, they found the loaded handgun.
Euceda was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and taken to the Atlantic County jail.
