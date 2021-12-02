Lawsuit claims female prisoners forced to have sex with Cumberland County jail officers

CAMDEN — Two former Cumberland County jail inmates have filed suit against several corrections officers, the county, and the sheriff's department, according to the lawsuits filed in federal court Tuesday.

The inmates, both women, allege they were preyed upon by the officers for unwanted sexual contact, according to two civil lawsuits by the women.

Both suits were filed in U.S. District Court in Camden by attorney Andrew Darcy Tuesday.

One woman, 51, was an inmate at the facility from 1997-2014, and the other, 49, was housed there from 1999-2008.

Both women allege the abuse also occurred outside of the facility when they were released or on probation. The suits say the abuse ranged from "graphic verbal communication, abusive touching, oral sex, and sexual intercourse."

The women are seeking compensatory and punitive awards for physical and psychological damages and court fees.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During their tenure, both women felt unable to avoid sexual acts by the officers because of their authority, according to the lawsuits.

The officers also got the women access to favorable jobs for female inmates in exchange for sexual favors, according to the lawsuits.