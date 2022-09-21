 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lawsuit alleging unlawful searches at Cumberland County jail could be headed to trial

Cumberland County jail's body scanner

Cumberland County Corrections Officer Tevon Johnson demonstrates the jail’s body scanner, intended to help reduce contraband coming into the facility.

 Press archives

BRIDGETON — A class action lawsuit accusing Cumberland County law enforcement of performing unjust strip searches may be headed to trial. 

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Jamar Parrish and Darius Snead, alleges both men were asked to strip when they were arrested and taken to the county jail.

New Jersey law prohibits such searches for non-indictable offenses for which both plaintiffs were brought to the jail, according to the lawsuit filed in state Superior Court in May 2020.

The county denies the allegations, according to a news release issued Tuesday by Barry, Corrado & Grassi, the Wildwood law firm representing the plaintiffs.

Cumberland County attorney John Carr was not available for comment Wednesday afternoon.

A non-indictable offense includes offenses for which an accused may be incarcerated for less than six months, such as unpaid child support, driving offenses, shoplifting and failure to pay fines or appear in court for those offenses, according to the law firm's news release.

The case is being heard by Cumberland County Civil Court Judge James R. Swift, according to the New Jersey courts website.

Both men were brought to the jail between September and October 2019, the lawsuit states. Both are seeking monetary damages. They also want the jail's procedures to be ruled "unlawful and unconstitutional," as well as an injunction preventing the procedures from continuing.

Various lawsuits have been served for alleged misconduct in the jail.

A pair of female inmates filed a suit in December seeking monetary damages after they say they suffered sexual exploitation at the facility. During their incarceration, both women claim they were pressured into sexual activity with male officers.

A motion to have the suit dismissed was filed in May, citing various statutes, according to a court document.

The jail also sought to rectify recreation pauses for inmates after several sued alleging the facility violated their rights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attorney William J. Hughes Jr. was assigned by a judge to investigate the matter.

County commissioners had been planning to close the jail, sending inmates to other facilities. The county's correctional officers union has fought the county to keep the facility open to avert job losses.

Currently, the county is examining four options for the jail but has not decided on any, county spokesperson Jody Hirata said on Wednesday.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

