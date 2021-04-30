Law enforcement is looking for Atlantic City man indicted for a drug-induced death

MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man was indicted and is wanted by law enforcement on charges of the strict liability drug-induced death of Felipe Popocati Garcia Lopez, according news release by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office on Friday.
On Wednesday, Ramon Rivera, 50, was indicted for the drug-induced death of Lopez last Sept. 23, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement.
On Sept. 23, Atlantic City Police patrol officers responded to Haps Laundromat for a report of two unresponsive men, Tyner said. Inside Haps Laundromat, police met with Rivera, who was working as an employee at the laundromat, he said.
The officers then located Lopez, 42, and Isidro Arenas, 39, both of Atlantic City, who were unresponsive and suffering from apparent drug overdoses, Tyner said.
Both men were transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, Tyner said. Garcia-Lopez was pronounced dead, and Arenas survived, Tyner said. An investigation determined that Rivera sold Garcia-Lopez a fatal combination of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl, Tyner said.
Efforts to locate Rivera have been unsuccessful, and the defendant is currently wanted by law enforcement, Tyner said.
Atlantic County Assistant Prosecutor Allison Eiselen represents the state in this matter, Tyner said. This is a cooperative investigation between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Atlantic City Police Department.
Anyone with information about Rivera’s whereabouts is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office website at https://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the submit a tip page, Tyner said.
People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477, TIPS, or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/, Tyner said.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County, Tyner said.
