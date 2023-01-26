Latino advocates demand probe of bias in Millville court

PENNS GROVE — One of the state’s largest advocacy groups of Latinos on Thursday repeated their demand that the state Attorney General’s Office investigate a Millville Municipal Court judge’s allegations that Latino defendants were being discriminated against in his court.

“The faith of Millville’s and New Jersey’s Latino communities in our judicial system has been profoundly shaken by this blatant discrimination, retaliation and attempted cover-up,” Cuqui Rivera, programs coordinator for the Latino Action Network Foundation, said during a press conference on Thursday. “We must be assured that this matter is being addressed at the highest levels.”

The New Jersey Latino Action Network first called for a state attorney probe last month after Millville Municipal Court Judge Jason Witcher publicly criticized what he said was a systematic bias against Latino defendants, or those with Spanish-sounding surnames. Witcher alleged those defendants were being forced to appear in person for court, while other defendants were permitted to appear remotely online.

The group wrote a letter to state Attorney General Matthew Platkin on Dec. 22 asking his office to investigate. The Attorney General’s Office has not responded, Rivera said.

On Thursday, the group “demanded” the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office answer whether it would investigate or not. The state Legislative Latino and Black caucuses in December joined calls for an independent investigation into the matter.

The Attorney General’s Office does not confirm or deny the existence of any investigation.

Virtual appearances have become common courtroom practices since the COVID-19 pandemic began, sending proceedings statewide onto the internet to promote social distancing protocols.

State Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner signed an order Oct. 27 permitting certain municipal court cases to proceed virtually through Zoom.

Witcher however alleged that Hispanic defendants were not provided that option in his court when he first spoke publicly, a rarity for a sitting judge.

Earlier this month, Witcher repeated his claims in court, saying he was still seeing the trend, NJ.com reported.

The state’s court system has undertaken an investigation into Witcher’s claims, and expects to issue its findings in an official report next month.

The Administrative Office of the Courts first learned about Witcher’s statements in December, immediately initiating what court spokesperson Pete McAleer said was a “comprehensive investigation,” with the court hiring an outside attorney who interviewed the judge and others.

The courts also are reviewing court calendars dating back to last June, McAleer said.

“We also are working with the Division on Civil Rights in the Attorney General’s Office as it conducts its own review,” McAleer said.

The New Jersey Latino Action Network Latino-advocacy organization said it also wants the Attorney General’s Office to investigate allegations that Witcher was retaliated against for making his claims, which it says would violate the Whistleblower Act.

The organization also has demanded Rabner assign a retired judge to examine if the Administrative Office of the Courts broke rules by stating to the media that, so far, its investigation into the matter prematurely said no discriminatory acts were identified.

Latinos face discrimination in their daily lives, such as in the workplace, school and interactions with law enforcement, LAN President Javier Robles said. However, there must be safeguarded against the courts committing any wrongdoings to minority groups, he said.

“(Latino Action Network) is committed to fighting injustice and discrimination wherever they appear, and today, we call upon the attorney general and chief justice to join us in this battle,” Robles said in a statement read by Rivera.

State court officials in December said their investigation found Latinos were still being given both in-person and virtual appearances by the Millville Municipal Court offices.

Rivera, however, accused court officials of “leaking information” about those determinations to the media too soon, saying doing so was an attempt to “water down” Witcher’s claims.

“When we do things like that, we’re incarcerated,” Rivera said of Witcher’s public allegations. “A judge should not have a higher standard than the community.”