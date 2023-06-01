ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a 15-year-old armed with a handgun Tuesday after he allegedly pointed the weapon at a residence.
At 11:31 p.m., Officer John Bell was in the 600 block of Kentucky Avenue when he saw a group of people and a laser beam being pointed at a residence. Bell approached the group to investigate, as it is common for firearms to be equipped with a laser sight, police said Thursday in a news release.
Upon Bell's initial interaction with the group, one boy fled, dropping a handgun recovered by Bell. The gun was loaded and had a laser sight, police said.
The boy was apprehended in the 400 block of Haddon Avenue by Officer Cuong Sam.
The boy, a Pleasantville resident, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest. He was sent to the Morris County Juvenile Detention Center.
