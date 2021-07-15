Larry McCrae to appear in court in Fairfield shooting case

Larry McCrae, one of the three men arrested after the May 22 mass shooting in Fairfield Township, will appear in Cumberland County Court for a pre-indictment conference.
McCrae, 39, of Bridgeton, helped plan the house party where the shooting took place, according to a report from NJ.com. While searching vehicles at or near the property, police found two handguns in McCrae’s car. The guns were not used in the shooting that killed three and injured 11, the report said, and McCrae told police he had them for protection after being shot in 2019.
The other two suspects, 31-year-old Darrell Dawkins and 36-year-old Kevin Dawkins, both of Bridgeton, remain in jail. Darrell was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after a handgun was found in the trunk of his car; and Kevin, his stepbrother, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses for allegedly firing a handgun after the initial burst of fire. He has not been accused of striking anyone, the report said.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
