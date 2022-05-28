Large cache of firearms, ammo and explosives found in Margate home by Longport police

The Thursday arrest of an elderly man for firing a carbon dioxide-powered weapon into a neighboring fence led to the uncovering of several firearms, ammunition and explosive devices in a Margate home, police said Saturday.

Longport police responded to a report May 16 on 36th Avenue, where a resident told police they discovered bullet holes in their fence. The caller reported after viewing their home surveillance footage, they found their neighbor, 82-year-old Francis Beck, of Margate, had shot the holes in the fence.

Beck fired two rounds from a CO2-powered handgun. The discharge occurred in the area of South Coolidge Avenue in Margate, which borders Longport.

Margate police were aware of the investigation but turned it over to Longport, police said.

On Thursday, Beck was arrested by Longport police Sgt. Nicholas Rettino and Patrolmen Matthew Long and Quinton Wright. He was charged with possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of weapons and criminal mischief.

Longport police were then allowed to search Beck's Margate home, where they discovered a large cache of firearms and a large quantity of ammunition, police said.

While conducting the search, officers came across what was believed to be a homemade explosive and immediately contacted the Atlantic City and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office bomb squads, police said. Those units confirmed the explosive device along with multiple homemade explosives within the residence. The devices were seized by the bomb squad, who rendered the immediate area safe, police said.

Beck was additionally charged with possession of destructive devices following the search.

He was released on a summons pending court.

