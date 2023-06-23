A Lakewood man will serve 14 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a Little Egg Harbor Township man in 2021, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Jahvontae Debose, 26, was sentenced by Judge Lisa A. Puglisi to seven years in prison on charges of manslaughter, certain person not to possess a weapon and possessing a firearm in the course of committing a drug offense, and an additional seven years on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Debose pleaded guilty to all charges March 28.

About 7:40 p.m. Feb. 21, 2021, Lakewood police were summoned to Tudor Court for a 911 call regarding a man who had collapsed in the middle of the road. Officers found Dajour Randolph, 20, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. Randolph was transported to Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus, in Lakewood, where he was pronounced dead.

The Ocean County Medical Examiner determined the cause of Randolph’s death to be multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death to be homicide.

Debose was initially charged Feb. 23, 2021, with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the course of committing a drug offense and being a certain person not to possess a weapon. He was arrested in Pleasantville following a motor vehicle stop and was transported to the Ocean County jail, where he has been since his apprehension.

Investigators from the Prosecutor’s Office, Lakewood police and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office found Debose was responsible for Randolph’s death, and on Feb. 25, 2021, Debose was served in the Ocean County jail with the complaint charging him as such.

State Police, Brick Township police, Manchester Township police, Toms River police, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Pleasantville police and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted.