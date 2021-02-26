Lakewood man charged in murder of Little Egg Harbor man

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP — A township man on Thursday was charged in the Sunday murder of 20-year-old Little Egg Harbor resident Dajour Randolph, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a joint statement with township Chief of Police Gregory Meyer.
Jahvontae Debose, 24, was also given various drug and weapon charges in connection with the murder of Randolph.
At 7:40 p.m., township police officers responded to the area of Tudor Court for a report of a male who had collapsed in the middle of the road, Billhimer said. The officers found Randolph with a gunshot wound in his chest.
He was taken to Monmouth Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, Lakewood Township Police Department Detective Bureau and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, revealed Debose to be the one responsible for Randolph's death. He was taken into custody by the Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Strike Force following a motor vehicle stop Tuesday in Pleasantville, Billhimer said.
Debose was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possession of more than 50 grams of marijuana, possession of a firearm in the course of committing a drug offense, being a certain person not to possess a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Billhimer said.
He was taken to the Ocean County Jail.
