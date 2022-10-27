 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lacey Township woman detained in death of 2-year-old son

A Lacey Township woman was ordered detained in the Ocean County jail in the death of her 2-year-old son, county Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Thursday.

Natalie Sabie, 34, is charged with aggravated manslaughter as well as three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of fentanyl.

On Sept. 7, Lacey police responded to a report of a 2-year-old child found unresponsive by his mother, Sabie. Officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, and the child was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where he was pronounced dead, Billhimer said in a news release.

Further investigation determined Sabie was home with the child and responsible for his care when he was found unresponsive, Billhimer said. The investigation revealed the child had access to illegal narcotics while in his mother's care, and that two other children lived in the home.

A postmortem examination was performed Sept. 9, and on Sept. 12, a toxicology report revealed the presence of a significant amount of fentanyl in the child's system, resulting in the child's death, Billhimer said.

Sabie was charged Oct. 14 and has been in jail since.

Natalie Sabie

Sabie

 Michael Baldasari, provided

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

