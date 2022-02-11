Lacey Township man pleads guilty to drug charges

A Lacey Township man pleaded guilty Friday to running a drug production facility out of a home in Forked River, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Andrew Bradley, 22, is scheduled to be sentenced April 1. The state will seek a term of 10 years in prison, Billhimer said in a news release.

Lacey police investigating between 2017 and 2020 determined Bradley was using a residence to store and distribute cocaine and marijuana, Billhimer said.

Detectives conduced a motor vehicle stop on Bradley's vehicle in Lacey on Oct. 1 and detained him, Billhimer said. Lacey detectives and the Stafford Township police K-9 Unit searched Bradley's vehicle and home.

As a result of the residential search, detectives seized cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, dimethyltryptamine (DMT), marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and equipment and supplies used to manufacture and distribute cocaine, Billhimer said.

Bradley was charged with maintaining a controlled dangerous substance production facility and sent to the Ocean County jail. He was later released to await trial.

