A Lacey Township man pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter in the fatal overdose of a woman in 2020, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jehmar Barrett, 36, is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 18. Prosecutors are seeking a term of seven years in prison, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

On Nov. 24, 2020, Toms River police responded to a home on Alabama Avenue for a report of an unresponsive woman. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of the 35-year-old victim, who was already dead from an apparent drug overdose, the Prosecutor's Office said.

A subsequent investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office and Toms River police determined Barrett distributed heroin and cocaine to the victim Nov. 23, 2020.

Further investigation and toxicology analysis confirmed the presence of fentanyl in the victim’s system. It was determined through laboratory analysis that the drug distributed to the victim by Barrett, initially believed to be heroin, was fentanyl, matching the fentanyl found in the victim’s system. The Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the fentanyl was the cause of her death.

On April 29, 2021, Barrett was charged in the victim’s death. He surrendered to Toms River police the following day.

Berkeley Township police, Lacey Township police and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office also assisted the investigation.