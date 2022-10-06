 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lacey Township man charged with threatening Amazon driver

A Lacey Township man was accused of threatening to shoot an Amazon driver in an incident last month, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Thursday.

John Vincentini, 62, was said to have followed a person making deliveries in a neighborhood, block their vehicle from leaving and then threatened to shoot them for being in a "racist neighborhood," Billhimer said.

Vincentini was charged with bias intimidation and terroristic threats.

The incident occurred Sept. 5, when Vincentini followed an Amazon driver in his vehicle into a cul-de-sac as the driver was making deliveries, according to an investigation by the OCPO's Bias Crime Unit and Lacey Township police.

Vincentini parked in a way that blocked the Amazon driver's path of leaving.

Vincentini approached the driver, questioned why he was in his neighborhood and asked the driver if he understood that it was a racist neighborhood, reports said.

Vincentini then asked the driver if he wanted him to go back to his car, get his rifle and shoot the driver in the head. The delivery man drove away and contacted police.

Vincentini surrendered to police Wednesday, was processed and released on a summons pending a future court date.

“It is against the law to intimidate someone based upon their race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, national origin, disability, or gender identity/expression," Billhimer said. "Individuals that employ hatred, intolerance, and prejudice with a purpose to intimidate will be investigated and, if warranted, prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

John Vincentini.jpg

Vincentini

