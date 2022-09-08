Lacey Township man charged with murdering father

A Lacey Township man is accused of murdering his father Wednesday.
Police were called to a home on Weehawken Avenue about 4:35 p.m. after Justin Donaldson, 36, barred a family member from entering the residence, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release.
Police later burst into the home, finding Donaldson's father, David Donaldson, 67, dead from apparent blunt-force trauma, the Prosecutor's Office said. Investigators charged Justin Donaldson with murder and took him to the Ocean County jail.
— Eric Conklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.