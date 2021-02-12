Lacey Township man accused of running meth operation out of his house

TOMS RIVER — A Lacey Township man used a home there to store and sell meth, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
Support Local Journalism
Authorities charged Jason Close, 41, with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of more than 5 ounces of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe and possession of drug paraphernalia, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release.
Members of the prosecutor's Narcotics Strike Force, Lacey Township Police Department, Brick Township Police Department, Toms River Township Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance on Close on Thursday in Toms River, Billhimer said. They arrested Close that same day.
Authorities seized about 150 grams of meth in the operation, as well as marijuana, drug packaging materials and about $780 in cash, Billhimer said.
Close was sent to the Ocean County jail pending a detention hearing.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Vincent Jackson
Staff Writer
Twenty years as a staff writer in the features department, specializing in entertainment and the arts at The Press of Atlantic City.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.