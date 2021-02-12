 Skip to main content
Lacey Township man accused of running meth operation out of his house
TOMS RIVER — A Lacey Township man used a home there to store and sell meth, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Authorities charged Jason Close, 41, with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of more than 5 ounces of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe and possession of drug paraphernalia, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release.

Members of the prosecutor's Narcotics Strike Force, Lacey Township Police Department, Brick Township Police Department, Toms River Township Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance on Close on Thursday in Toms River, Billhimer said. They arrested Close that same day.

Authorities seized about 150 grams of meth in the operation, as well as marijuana, drug packaging materials and about $780 in cash, Billhimer said.

Close was sent to the Ocean County jail pending a detention hearing.

Jason Close, 41, of Lacey Township

 OCEAN COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE / PROVIDED

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

