Lacey Township man accused of killing father to remain in jail

A Lacey Township man will stay in jail until he faces trial for the murder of his father, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.
Judge Guy P. Ryan ordered that Justin Donaldson, 36, remain in the Ocean County jail pending trial in the death of David Donaldson, 67, also of Lacey, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a news release.
Justin Donaldson has been in jail since his arrest Sept. 7.
Police were called to a home on Weehawken Avenue about 4:35 p.m. that day after Justin Donaldson barred a family member from entering the residence, the Prosecutor's Office said. Officers later burst into the home, finding David Donaldson dead from apparent blunt-force trauma.
