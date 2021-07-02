Lacey Township dispatcher charged with stealing thousands from EMS

LACEY TOWNSHIP — A township man was charged with stealing more than $4,000 from a volunteer emergency medical service, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Friday.
Matthew Bender, 33, is a dispatcher for the Lacey Township Police Department and maintains the website for Lanoka Harbor Emergency Medical Services. On Feb. 2, LHEMS received a grant from Benevity, an organization that facilitates grants on behalf of the Macy's corporation, and an investigation revealed the grant money was moved into LHEMS' PayPal account, which Bender also manages, Billhimer said. About $4,690 was transferred from that account to Bender's personal account, Billhimer said in a news release.
Bender's account showed small purchases for restaurants, pharmacies and auto stores, Billhimer said. Investigators determined Bender misappropriated the funds for personal use.
He was processed at the Berkeley Township Police Department on Thursday and released on a summons with one count of theft.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.