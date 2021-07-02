 Skip to main content
Lacey Township dispatcher charged with stealing thousands from EMS
Lacey Township dispatcher charged with stealing thousands from EMS

Ocean County

LACEY TOWNSHIP — A township man was charged with stealing more than $4,000 from a volunteer emergency medical service, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Friday.

Matthew Bender, 33, is a dispatcher for the Lacey Township Police Department and maintains the website for Lanoka Harbor Emergency Medical Services. On Feb. 2, LHEMS received a grant from Benevity, an organization that facilitates grants on behalf of the Macy's corporation, and an investigation revealed the grant money was moved into LHEMS' PayPal account, which Bender also manages, Billhimer said. About $4,690 was transferred from that account to Bender's personal account, Billhimer said in a news release.

Bender's account showed small purchases for restaurants, pharmacies and auto stores, Billhimer said. Investigators determined Bender misappropriated the funds for personal use.

He was processed at the Berkeley Township Police Department on Thursday and released on a summons with one count of theft.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

