Lacey man running drug operation sentenced

TOMS RIVER — Andrew Bradley, a 22-year-old Lacey Township man who pleaded guilty to producing drugs from his home, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, Judge Guy P. Ryan ruled Friday.
State prosecutors initially sought a 10-year prison term after Bradley pleaded guilty to the crime in February, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said following the plea.
A Lacey Township police investigation between 2017 and 2020 revealed the 22-year-old was using a Forked River home to store and distribute cocaine and marijuana, Billhimer previously said.
Bradley was apprehended during a motor vehicle stop in October.
Lacey detectives and Stafford Township police searched his home and vehicle.
Inside the residence, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, dimethyltryptamine (DMT), marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and equipment and supplies used to manufacture and distribute cocaine was seized, Billhimer previously said.
