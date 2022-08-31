 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lacey man pleads guilty to stealing money from romantic partner

  • 0

A Lacey Township man could face five years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing money from his lover through forgery and credit card fraud, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Ross Miserendino, 56, pleaded guilty to theft before Judge Linda G. Baxter, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Investigators learned that a woman who was romantically linked to Miserendino entrusted him with managing her finances when she suffered from an undisclosed medical issue, according to the Prosecutor's Office. The woman gave Miserendino access to her checks and bank account information.

The plan went wrong when, between 2019 and 2020, Miserendino endorsed checks without the woman's approval, signing 146 checks worth $171,000 out to him and Enrique Roldan, 43, of Jackson Township, the Prosecutor's Office said.

People are also reading…

Both men ended up sharing the money, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Roldan was charged June 24, 2021, and released on a summons. Charges against Roldan remain pending, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Miserendino also stole about $11,000 worth of personal property from the woman's Lacey home, and charged about $34,000 to her American Express credit card without her approval, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Miserendino is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 4.

The state will likely recommend a five-year term and have Miserendino make $217,300 in restitution to the woman, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Miserendino.png

Miserendino

 Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

People are stealing shopping baskets from New Jersey stores after strict plastic bag ban

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News