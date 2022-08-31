Lacey man pleads guilty to stealing money from romantic partner

A Lacey Township man could face five years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing money from his lover through forgery and credit card fraud, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Ross Miserendino, 56, pleaded guilty to theft before Judge Linda G. Baxter, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Investigators learned that a woman who was romantically linked to Miserendino entrusted him with managing her finances when she suffered from an undisclosed medical issue, according to the Prosecutor's Office. The woman gave Miserendino access to her checks and bank account information.

The plan went wrong when, between 2019 and 2020, Miserendino endorsed checks without the woman's approval, signing 146 checks worth $171,000 out to him and Enrique Roldan, 43, of Jackson Township, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Both men ended up sharing the money, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Roldan was charged June 24, 2021, and released on a summons. Charges against Roldan remain pending, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Miserendino also stole about $11,000 worth of personal property from the woman's Lacey home, and charged about $34,000 to her American Express credit card without her approval, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Miserendino is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 4.

The state will likely recommend a five-year term and have Miserendino make $217,300 in restitution to the woman, the Prosecutor's Office said.