Lacey man charged with forging checks, charging unauthorized credit card

A Lacey Township man and another from Ocean County were charged Friday on theft, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a news release.
Ross Miserendino, 55, of Lacey, and Enrique Roldan, 42, of Jackson, were both charged with theft. Miserendino was also charged with one count of uttering a forged instrument, fraudulent use of a credit card and making a false statement in procuring issuance of a credit card.
An investigation by township police and the prosecutor's Economic Crime Squad revealed that beginning in 2019, the victim of these offenses had medical issues arise which caused her to be temporarily unable to manager her finances. Miserendino, whom was in a relationship with the victim at the time, agreed to assist her by paying her bills for her and was given access to her checks and banks account for that purpose, Billhimer said.
Between 2019 and 2020, Miserendino signed 146 checks totaling $171,000 in the victim's name, Billhimer said. The majority of those checks were written out to Roldan, and others were written out to Miserendino. Roldan and Miserendino shared the proceeds of the theft.
Miserendino also stole approximately $11,000 worth of property from the victim's Lacey Township home, Billhimer said. He also obtained an American Express credit card in her name without authorization and subsequently made about $34,000 worth of charges on that card.
Miserendino and Roldan were processed and released on a summons pending a future court date.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
