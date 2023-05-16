BRIDGETON — A Vineland man shot twice by a police officer nearly two weeks ago will remain in jail, a judge ruled during a detention hearing Tuesday.

Luis R. Conde, 28, was wielding a kitchen knife, according to prosecutors, when he charged toward a Vineland police officer May 5 outside a home on Birch Street.

Conde is charged with criminal attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and weapons-related offenses.

Dinaz Akhtar, Conde's attorney, made a motion during the hearing to postpone it until body camera footage in the case was released. Cumberland County Superior Court Judge Darrell Fineman denied the motion.

Akhtar found no probable cause for attempted murder in the case, saying her client was experiencing a mental health crisis and was threatening to harm himself when he was shot by police.

Assistant Prosecutor Cathryn Wilson insisted the footage wasn't needed to argue for detention, saying she would present the case to a grand jury, if the case later merits it, with documentation provided by law enforcement.

Social workers were called to Conde's house on the morning of May 5 after he threatened to harm himself, Akhtar said. The situation escalated, eliciting a response from police, who, according to an affidavit of probable cause, were dispatched to the home in the 500 block of Birch Street at 11:18 a.m.

While police were on scene, Conde came out of the home armed with a kitchen knife, Wilson said. His father was cut by the knife while trying to intervene and stop Conde from charging toward police. Conde continued to approach a responding officer "quickly" with the knife and was shot in the hand and abdomen, Wilson said.

Conde was flown to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden and was listed in stable condition, the affidavit states. His father, whom the affidavit identifies only as a "wounded civilian," was also treated at the same hospital and released.

The shooting was being investigated by the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office under a state directive that outlines procedures for police use-of-force probes.