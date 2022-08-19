 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Knife-wielding man arrested in Wildwood Crest

WILDWOOD CREST — Police arrested an 18-year-old man they say was armed with a knife and making threats inside a borough home Monday.

Borough resident Kevin Castro-Gonzalez was approached by officers responding to a disturbance call at a home in the 100 block of East Orchid Avenue at 11:54 p.m. Monday, when they found Castro-Gonzalez wielding a knife in a hallway, police said. He dropped his knife before trying to fight off the officers, police said.

Officers learned Castro-Gonzalez was threatening his family members before they arrived, police said.

Castro-Gonzalez was taken to the borough police headquarters and charged with two counts of terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, endangering the welfare of children, resisting arrest and aggravated assault on law enforcement, police said.

Castro-Gonzalez was placed on a warrant and taken to the Cape May County jail, where he will stay before a detention hearing.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

