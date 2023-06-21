PLEASANTVILLE — A boy was charged with criminal mischief for breaking a window at Mount Zion Baptist Church on June 2, police said Wednesday.
Police said the boy threw a rock at the window, and that the rock was found near the broken window at the rear of the church.
Church officials said Mount Zion was vandalized a second time Monday. Someone broke five windows and two glass doors, they said.
Mount Zion officials said they reported the incident to police Monday.
Anyone with information about Monday's incident can call police at 609-641-6100.
