Juvenile arrested following armed robbery in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON — A male juvenile was arrested last Thursday for allegedly robbing a young woman at gunpoint inside her home, city police said.

The male juvenile allegedly entered the home on South Avenue Aug. 23 around 10 a.m., pointing a silver revolver at the female juvenile and demanding money. He then stole an iPhone worth $400, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The woman was uninjured by the encounter, police said

The young male was taken to the Camden County Detention Center.

He is charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a handgun, burglary and aggravated assault.

