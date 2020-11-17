Jury trials suspended across the state as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

State judiciary officials on Monday announced that jury trials would once again be suspended as COVID-19 cases increase.

“The increasing rates of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths make it impracticable and unsafe for certain in-person court events to continue at the level reached during the past few months,” according an order signed by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner.

The order suspends criminal and civil jury trials and in-person grand jury sessions, according to a news release from the state Supreme Court. It also extends the period of excludable time for prosecutors to bring cases to a grand jury by 45 days, while in-person grand jury panels can switch to a virtual format, and existing virtual grand jury panels may continue to convene.

Virtual grand juries have been established in all 21 counties, officials said. Judiciary officials have provided technology as necessary to enable participation by all qualified jurors.

Most court hearings have been held remotely since the start of the new coronavirus pandemic in March. In June, courts resumed some in-person court services with a small number of judges and staff working on site, but the rest continued to work remotely.

In September, the first jury trial since the courts shut down to the public was held.