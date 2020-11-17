 Skip to main content
Jury trials suspended across the state as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Atlantic County Superior Court, Mays Landing

 Molly Bilinski

State judiciary officials on Monday announced that jury trials would once again be suspended as COVID-19 cases increase.

“The increasing rates of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths make it impracticable and unsafe for certain in-person court events to continue at the level reached during the past few months,” according  an order signed by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner.

The order suspends criminal and civil jury trials and in-person grand jury sessions, according to a news release from the state Supreme Court. It also extends the period of excludable time for prosecutors to bring cases to a grand jury by 45 days, while in-person grand jury panels can switch to a virtual format, and existing virtual grand jury panels may continue to convene.

Virtual grand juries have been established in all 21 counties, officials said. Judiciary officials have provided technology as necessary to enable participation by all qualified jurors.

Most court hearings have been held remotely since the start of the new coronavirus pandemic in March. In June, courts resumed some in-person court services with a small number of judges and staff working on site, but the rest continued to work remotely.

In September, the first jury trial since the courts shut down to the public was held.

Since then, about a dozen jury trials have been conducted, according to the release. The resumption of jury trials resulted in the resolution of more than 115 criminal cases and settlements in more than 225 civil cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, judges have conducted more than 100,000 remote court events involving more than 1.2 million participants, officials said.

Officials have created a “virtual courtroom” on the state courts website for the public to view first appearances. It can be found at njcourts.gov.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

