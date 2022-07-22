 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jury indicts Bridgeton man on murder charges

BRIDGETON — A Cumberland County grand jury has indicted a city man on murder charges in connection with the death of Jonathan Morris in January, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Thursday.

Miguel Perez, 21, has been held in jail since his February detention hearing.

Perez is also charged with weapons offenses, desecration of human remains, evidence tampering, hindering, obstruction, escape and receiving stolen property. 

He was also indicted for trying to escape custody, according to the indictment.

Morris, 23, was found dead from a gunshot wound alongside a Cumberland County road in the snow after his car was found abandoned on Archie Platt Road in Hopewell Township.

Perez is alleged to have dumped Morris' body along the roadway before abandoning his car.

Detectives previously said they also believe Perez returned to his home, where he was arrested, to try displacing evidence of the crime.

013022-pac-nws-morris.jpg

Jonathan Morris, 23, was considered missing and possibly in harm’s way before his body was discovered Monday in Hopewell Township.

 State Police, provided

