BRIDGETON — Two men were convicted by a jury on multiple charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Millville man in 2019.

Cleve W. Lewis, 35, was found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, burglary and certain persons not to possess weapons, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said on Monday.

Gregory A. Coombs 44, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Both men were tried in the death of Derrick Harris in 2019.

A third man, Deontray Gross, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in the case.

The trio is scheduled to be sentenced on June 5. Coombs and Lewis potentially face life in prison.

Police initially were called to the Delsea Gardens apartments around 11:27 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2019, after the shooting was reported. They arrived to find Harris dead from several gunshot wounds he sustained when he was approached by two men at the front door.

Surveillance footage captured the encounter and showed the men also approached Harris's door earlier.

Both Gross and Coombs were pulled over Nov. 7 and arrested.

Lewis was charged in the murder on Dec. 17, 2019, after a latex glove with his blood was found inside the car.