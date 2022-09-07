Jury deliberations in federal health care fraud case to continue Thursday

CAMDEN — A federal jury began deliberating Wednesday on whether Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, intentionally defrauded a state health insurance plan as a part of a large-scale compound medication scheme.

A 12-person jury, composed of six men and six women, got the case about 3 p.m. Wednesday after listening to nearly two weeks of testimony in federal court.

The jury deliberated for about two hours before being sent home by U.S. District Court Judge Robert Kugler, who is presiding over the case. The jury will resume deliberations at 9 a.m. Thursday.

During closing arguments Wednesday, federal prosecutors maintained Thomas Sher joined his brothers, Michael and John Sher, in marketing compound supplements, as well as scar and libido creams, solely to people they knew were insured by a state health care plan, knowing their insurance would give ample reimbursements for the medications.

Those reimbursements then trickled down to the conspirators as commission, in a pyramid model.

"These aren't vitamins, creams you can buy ... these are medications," Assistant U.S. Attorney Christina Hud said.

Meanwhile, Joseph Grimes, Thomas Sher's attorney, has argued the government's charges are an overreach, saying his client, a fitness trainer, joined the operation to market the compound supplements to family, friends, coworkers and others he worked out with as a way to support their health.

Grimes told the jury in his closing arguments his client didn't target "gold goose" insurance plans that would furnish heavy payouts, instead marketing the medications to people who carried state insurance and needed to see a doctor.

Grimes put the onus on the doctors who wrote most of the prescriptions, saying Drs. John Gaffney and Lawrence Anastasi should be held accountable for not following their duties if they did not consult with their patients, arguing Thomas Sher shouldn't fall for their failures.

"All of the government's themes fall flat," Grimes said.

Michael and John Sher have both pleaded guilty for their roles in the scheme that was led by William Hickman and Matthew Tedesco.

Under the scheme, Gaffney and his associate Anastasi provided dozens of prescriptions that were later filled by Central Rexall Drugs, a Hammond, Louisiana, pharmacy. The pharmacy has since closed, and several of its executives have been charged and pleaded guilty for their roles in the scheme.

Gaffney has also pleaded guilty to his involvement, as have Tedesco and Hickman.

But, in a rebuttal by the prosecution, Assistant U.S. Attorney Desiree Grace argued the defense is using "piecemeal" to hide behind Thomas Sher's crime, saying he "manufactured" pieces of his testimony as a dedicated fitness trainer to cover his tracks.

Grace referred to how Thomas Sher approached only those he knew were insured by a state health benefits plan.

The defense's argument that he marketed the compound medications to fitness colleagues is also moot, Grace said.

"The problem is that of the 18 people you learned about, five worked out with him," she said.