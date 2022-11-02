Jury deliberations continue today in 2014 killing of Egg Harbor Township woman trial

MAYS LANDING — Jurors began deliberating Tuesday in the trial of a Pennsylvania man accused of killing a 25-year-old Egg Harbor Township woman in 2014.

Jurors were given the case against Timothy Wright on Tuesday afternoon following closing arguments in front of Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Dorothy M. Incarvito-Garrabrant.

“This is not about winning,” Wright’s attorney John Bjorklund told the jury. “It’s about facts and evidence. We can’t guess someone guilty.”

Deliberations lasted nearly three hours before Garrabrant excused jurors for the day. The jurors were set to reconvene Wednesday.

Wright, 42, who declined to testify, has been in jail since 2019. He’s accused of murdering Joyce Vanderhoff, who, according to testimony, was staying at his house before she died.

The prosecution has alleged Wright strangled Vanderhoff with an object while she was at his home.

The pair often had casual sex and did drugs together, Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy said in both his opening and closing statements.

Vanderhoff’s body was found Feb. 14, 2014, along Weymouth Road in Hamilton Township. Her naked body was lying in snow near the Atlantic Blueberry Company’s field when it was spotted about 9 a.m. that morning.

Wright was arrested after information gathered by detectives showed he’d made a cellphone search for directions between where Vanderhoff’s body was found and his home at the time in the Hamilton Greene complex off the Black Horse Pike.

Prosecutors have also questioned why Wright rented a carpet cleaner around that time.

Bjorklund, however, disputed the cellphone data and a body temperature reading collected when investigators arrived.

During closing arguments, both Bjorklund and Levy cited testimony and evidence presented during the nearly two-week trial, including maps and images of the crime scene that were displayed on poster boards during their statements.

Vanderhoff’s mother and stepfather sat quietly in the gallery behind Levy as attorneys recounted the details of her death and presented pictures of her naked body laid out at the medical examiner’s office.

Those images showed what a medical examiner described as “slippage,” a state in which the skin begins peeling during decomposition.

While prosecutors alleged Vanderhoff’s body was left overnight before being discovered, Bjorklund argued the body hadn’t been there as long, which would challenge the prosecution’s timeline. Vanderhoff’s body temperature of about 50 degrees doesn’t equate to the hours the prosecution argues she was exposed to the cold, Bjorklund said, calling it the “most telling factor.”

“There’s no way she could have been dumped at that time,” Bjorklund said.

The defense attorney also told the jurors a search of the Hamilton Greene home turned up no incriminating evidence.

Levy told jurors that since Vanderhoff was strangled, no traces of blood would be found at the home. He also maintained evidence collected by detectives can prove their reasons to accuse Wright aren’t fantasy.

“This trial has not been brought to you by Disney,” Levy said. “This trial has been brought to you by this defendant.”

Since the trial began, Bjorklund has implicated another friend of Vanderhoff, Michael Heuser Jr., who was working at the Mays Landing Walmart overnight before Vanderhoff approached him for a ride. Heuser also had a sexual relationship with Vanderhoff, according to the defense.

Bjorklund on Tuesday said detectives must examine Heuser as a suspect, given statements by his father, Michael Heuser Sr., don’t back up his son’s alibi.

Heuser Jr., who also testified during the trial, has not been charged in connection to Vanderhoff’s death.