Jury convicts Millville man arrested in 2016 drug bust

BRIDGETON — A Millville man arrested as part of a 2016 Cumberland County 23-person drug bust was convicted on numerous narcotics charges Wednesday, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Friday.

A jury, through a three-day trial, found Gerald Butler, 33, guilty of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, distribution of CDS and conspiracy to distribute CDS.

Butler was acquitted of possession of a firearm during a CDS offense, Webb-McRae said in a news release.

Butler is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 29 before Judge William Ziegler. The state will seek an extended term that could place Butler in State Prison for up to 20 years, Webb-McRae said.

From April to September 2016, The Prosecutor's Office performed a wiretap probe into a suspected drug and gun trafficking network in Millville. During the bust, nine handguns and one rifle, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and illicit prescription drugs along with $12,428 in cash.

Butler's residence was searched Sept. 28, 2016, and inside, detectives recovered two handguns, heroin, cocaine, as well as wax folds, scales and various distribution materials, Webb-McRae said.

