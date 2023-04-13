BRIDGETON — A 20-year-old Vineland man on Thursday was acquitted of charges in the stabbing death of a New Jersey corrections officer sparked by a fight between their families, court officials said.

Zachary Latham was charged in May 2020 with reckless manslaughter after stabbing William T. Durham Sr., 51, also of Vineland, during a fight in a garage captured on video by the defendant's wife.

Latham, then 18, contended he acted in self-defense after Durham Sr. and his two sons walked up to him inside his garage, prompting an altercation between two vehicles. His charges and pre-trial release outraged state and local police unions.

"We are disappointed but respect the will of the jury," Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a follow-up statement after the verdict was read.

Latham's trial, which lasted for seven days over three weeks, was heard before Cumberland County Superior Court Judge Cristen D’Arrigo, state court spokesperson MaryAnn Spoto said.

Court TV highlighted the case on its programming, dubbing it the "Nasty Neighbor Stabbing Trial."

Speaking with the Court TV after the verdict was read, Latham's attorney, Nathan Perry, expressed gratitude that the jury found that his client was defending himself, as he claimed. Doing so, Perry said, reinforces state law that guards citizens who are protecting themselves.

"We're very, very pleased about the verdict," Perry told Court TV's Ted Rowlands in a post-hearing interview. "As defenders, we're very concerned about the defense of the constitution. An adverse ruling, in this case, could have had a very devastating impact."

Attempts were made at exploiting the trial's results, Perry said.

"A few in law enforcement tried to influence the outcoming of this case by pressuring the prosecutor, and, as defenders, that, to us, is completely unacceptable."

Vineland police responded to Latham's Thornhill Road home at 7:48 p.m. on May 4, 2020, after an altercation was reported. Witnesses said Latham, Durham and both their wives had been in a confrontation, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said at the time of 18-year-old's arrest.

Latham was indicted for reckless manslaughter, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Video of the fight shows Durham's two sons arrive at the Latham house seconds before the 51-year-old pulls up next to the home's driveway in a pickup truck, exiting the vehicle and approaching Latham.

Shouting ensues, after which Latham can be seen using a knife against one of the men, according to camera footage obtained by Court TV.

Prosecutors said Latham was also armed with and used a stun gun during the fight.

Durham Sr. was later pronounced dead about an hour after the struggle.

Durham Sr. worked as a senior correctional police officer at South Woods State Prison in Cumberland County since 2001.