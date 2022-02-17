Jurors begin deliberating in federal excessive force case involving suspended Atlantic City Police Officer Sterling Wheaten

CAMDEN — The fate of suspended Atlantic City police officer Sterling Wheaten in a federal excessive force case is now in the hands of a jury.

After three days of testimony, the jury began deliberations around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Wheaten is accused of violating David Castellani's civil rights protected under the Fourth Amendment when he sicced his police dog on the then 20-year-old while assisting officers outside Tropicana Atlantic City on South Morris Avenue in June 2013. He's also charged with falsifying the incident report to justify his actions, alleging the officers feared Castellani had a weapon, one of which was never found.

The violation of civil rights count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The false records count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The maximum fine for each of the charges is $250,000, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office previously said when charges were announced in 2018.

Castellani left the scene in an ambulance after being beaten by five other city officers, according to the report. Wheaten also stated he tended to Castellani after the bite before medical personnel arrived.

He suffered severe lacerations to his chest, and head and neck area, injuries that have left him in pain after nearly nine years, Castellani testified Tuesday.

A civil trial in 2017 awarded Castellani $3 million, the largest civil rights settlement in New Jersey history, according to Castellani's attorney in that case, Jennifer Bonjean.

On the fourth day of the trial in U.S. District Court in Camden, the jury heard closing arguments from both the prosecution and defense for about three hours.

The prosecution, under Assistant U.S. District Attorney Jason Richardson, argued that Wheaten, while under "the color of law," unnecessary and unjustly inflicted bodily harm to Castellani, an alleged violation of the Fourth Amendment that protects against "people from unreasonable searches and seizures by the government."

"He did not defend the Constitution," Richardson said in his closing statement, adding that Wheaten had a legal right to do so.

Richardson also argued that Wheaten allowed the dog, Hagen, to maul Castellani before reexamining the situation, insisting that police officers are obligated to when on scene.

"You have to exhaust all other means before using force," Richardson said.

The officers encountered Castellani outside the casino shortly after 3 a.m. Widely recognized surveillance video of the incident used as evidence shows Castellani outside screaming at the officers before they approach him and tackle him to the ground.

In the video, a struggle ensues, in which one officer, Kevin Law, who testified Tuesday, calls for a K-9 unit as other officers work to handcuff Castellani while another beats his legs with a baton.

The officers also testified Tuesday they believed a weapon was present, something that the defense argues is justifiable.

"He, Sterling Wheaten, was attempting to perform a lawful act," Louis Barbone, Wheaten's attorney, said in his closing argument.

Barbone also attempted to prove through a demonstration that Castellani was a threat to the officers because only one of his hands was secured in handcuffs when the dog attacked.

He also contended that, according to the police reports, Castellani was threatening the officers during the encounter.

"What drunk college kid do you think does that?" Barbone asked the jury.

The charges stem from a federal investigation into the incident, in which Wheaten was charged in 2018. The trial, however, was stalled due the coronavirus pandemic.

Wheaten has been suspended since being indicted in 2018. He contested not being paid by the city in a lawsuit filed the same year.

Wheaten has been scrutinized by the public before. He's been named in eight use-of-force lawsuits, one of which was Castellani's. Over 20 complaints have also been made against him for his police work.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.