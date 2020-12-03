Judge's order reopens discovery, paving the way for DNA testing, in Valiante family suit

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The family of Tiffany Valiante, an Oakcrest High School graduate who died after being hit by a train five years ago, may soon get answers as to whom, if anyone, their daughter was with the night she died.
Atlantic County Superior Court Judge John C. Porto, in an order dated Oct. 30, reopened discovery in the case filed in 2019 by Tiffany’s parents, Dianne and Stephen Valiante, against the state, seeking to have NJ Transit police evidence tested for DNA.
“Every time I and other people look at this case, we know that Tiffany did not take her own life. We know that. The question is, and it has always been, getting that evidence that we can present to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office where they will reopen the investigation with the hope that this is no longer a cold case but a hot case seeking to find those persons responsible for Tiffany’s death,” said attorney Paul D’Amato, who has represented the family since 2015.
The state and the NJ Transit Police Department are represented by the state Attorney General’s Office, whose spokesman Leland Moore declined to comment.
Tiffany Valiante, 18, disappeared from her parents’ Mays Landing house the evening of July 12, 2015. About two hours later, Tiffany was hit by a train less than a mile from her home in neighboring Galloway Township.
Despite being ruled a suicide by the state medical examiner, the Valiantes believe something nefarious happened to their daughter before she died that evening. They hope the evidence collected at the scene, but never tested, will reveal more information about their daughter’s death.
According to the exhibits included in the case, NJ Transit documented more than a dozen pieces of evidence, including items it had retained from the scene of Tiffany’s death, like her T-shirt and ankle bracelet, a folding knife and a white towel “with what appears to be blood stains.”
The civil suit filed in Atlantic County Superior Court in July 2019 seeks to have NJ Transit police identify which items of evidence they have and which have been destroyed; to require the department to identify from which items DNA swabs were taken; and to transfer the items and DNA to a private forensic firm for analysis. It also seeks legal costs.
In a January response to the complaint, the state demands evidence for many of the allegations but admits a rape kit was never performed. The state said the family has no right to take possession of the state’s evidence, including for DNA testing.
However, in July, the state sent a letter to D’Amato asking for the specific items the family wanted to have tested, according to court documents. D’Amato sent a letter to Dr. Julie A. Heinig of the DNA Diagnostics Center in late August asking her to address the specifics, but it went unanswered due to her being out of the office for an extended period for personal reasons. Heinig returned and is now aware of the letter, D’Amato said.
D’Amato plans to file a new motion Friday seeking a court order to compel the state to release the evidence and Tiffany’s DNA card for testing, at the expense of the Valiantes. The testing is estimated to cost $10,000.
In his order, Porto extended discovery until Jan. 24 and canceled the scheduled trial date in early February. The state did not object to the Valiantes’ motion seeking to reopen discovery. A telephone conference is scheduled for Wednesday where D’Amato hopes to plead his case for the release of the evidence.
In his order, Porto acknowledged D’Amato was persistent in trying to complete discovery when granting his motion.
This lawsuit is the fifth filed by the family since Tiffany’s death.
Tiffany Valiante
