Judge's order reopens discovery, paving the way for DNA testing, in Valiante family suit

Despite being ruled a suicide by the state medical examiner, the Valiantes believe something nefarious happened to their daughter before she died that evening. They hope the evidence collected at the scene, but never tested, will reveal more information about their daughter’s death.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the exhibits included in the case, NJ Transit documented more than a dozen pieces of evidence, including items it had retained from the scene of Tiffany’s death, like her T-shirt and ankle bracelet, a folding knife and a white towel “with what appears to be blood stains.”

The civil suit filed in Atlantic County Superior Court in July 2019 seeks to have NJ Transit police identify which items of evidence they have and which have been destroyed; to require the department to identify from which items DNA swabs were taken; and to transfer the items and DNA to a private forensic firm for analysis. It also seeks legal costs.

In a January response to the complaint, the state demands evidence for many of the allegations but admits a rape kit was never performed. The state said the family has no right to take possession of the state’s evidence, including for DNA testing.